WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 107.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Pariax LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $4,500,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

