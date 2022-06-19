Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.73 and a 200-day moving average of $235.60. The firm has a market cap of $397 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

