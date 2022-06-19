The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 3.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

