Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 1,151 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $404.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.40 and a 200 day moving average of $410.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

