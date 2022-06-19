Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 674 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NVS opened at $81.06 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

