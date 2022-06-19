Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $172.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.61.

