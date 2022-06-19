Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

