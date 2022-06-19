Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 4.5% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

NYSE XOM opened at $86.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

