Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,322.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2,610.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.