First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,853 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

