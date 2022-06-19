CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $339,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

NYSE PFE opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $261.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.