Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,322.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2,610.25.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

