Park National Corp OH Acquires 242 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $274.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

