Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.15 and a 200-day moving average of $345.17.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

