Stillwater Investment Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,756,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 228.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 37.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 16.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

