Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,688,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 283,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 525,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.