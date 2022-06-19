Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $87.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

