Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 6,807 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

