Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average is $125.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.