Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,316 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.39 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

