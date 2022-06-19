Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,205 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $163.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average of $242.59.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.