Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,021 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

