Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 38.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 106,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 470.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,520,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 114,658 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

