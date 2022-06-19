First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

