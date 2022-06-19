Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average of $123.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.