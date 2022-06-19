Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

