Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys 529 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.59. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $159.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

