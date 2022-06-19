Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $45.31 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.