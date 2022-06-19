Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,969 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

