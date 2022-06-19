Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 7,104 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $92,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $270.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.73 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

