Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 1,366 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

AMGN stock opened at $234.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.45 and a 200 day moving average of $234.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

