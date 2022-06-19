Park National Corp OH Acquires 8,562 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 88,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 58,272 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $46.53 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $261.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.