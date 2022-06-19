Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Shares of PG opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

