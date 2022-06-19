Park National Corp OH Sells 6,759 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,864 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 746,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,799,000 after acquiring an additional 282,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

