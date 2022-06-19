Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,322.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,610.25.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

