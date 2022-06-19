Norges Bank Invests $411.54 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,587,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after buying an additional 184,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

