First International Bank & Trust Invests $413,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

