ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,330.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,616.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

