City State Bank Purchases New Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

City State Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

