New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $16.90 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Pfizer by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 88,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 58,272 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.53 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $261.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

