Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes $8.11 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

GOOG stock opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,330.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,616.16.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

