City State Bank Acquires Shares of 3,516 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of BK opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.