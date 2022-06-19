Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s 6th Largest Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,157.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,330.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,616.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock worth $25,637,428 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

