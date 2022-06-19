Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,610.25. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.