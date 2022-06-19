2,812 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,284,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

