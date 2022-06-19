General Electric Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 52.4% per year over the last three years. General Electric has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

GE opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

