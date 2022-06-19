SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,623,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,440,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.23.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

