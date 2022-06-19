Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.