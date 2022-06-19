CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 24 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $650.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $608.88 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $808.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $909.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

