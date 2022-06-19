M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 450 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

